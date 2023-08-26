 Open State Karate Championship : The Tribune India

Open State Karate Championship

Jalandhar: Karate Player of HMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School Khushboo participated in the Open State Karate Championship held at Pathankot and won the second position. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the student and school coordinator Dr Seema Marwaha. She gave her best wishes to the student. Faculty of Sports Department Navneet Dhadda, Ramandeep Kaur and Pragati were also present.

Sukhmani Sahib Path on gndu campus

To mark the commencement of new academic session, Sukhmani Sahib Path was arranged in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, Guru Nanak Dev University, Regional Campus, here today. All the students and staff members of the campus paid their obeisance and sought blessings of almighty for a fruitful year ahead. The path was followed by melodious kirtan and distribution of parsad and sweets. Dr Namrata Joshi, head of the department, welcomed all the new students to the department and prayed for their bright future. Dr Charan Kamal Walia, Dr Sukriti, Savita and Ritika were also present on the auspicious occasion.

Don’t burn crop residues: expert

The NSS wing of Apeejay College of Fine Arts joined hands with ‘Doctors for Clean Air and Climate Action’ and ‘Lung Care Foundation’ to aware students and people about the harms done by burning crop residue. To achieve this aim, guest lectures too were organised to caution the students of harms of air pollution. Dr Neerja Dhingra said that environmental imbalance and global warming have become burning issues at international level and a challenge to survive in such environment. Dr Carmin Uppal addressed the students and told them that due to the air pollution, human lungs are getting damaged and this is the case especially in children and senior citizens. Dr PS Bakhshi said that with the burning the crop residue, the people around are affected and it also reduces the fertility of the soil and destroys the countless organisms living in the soil, which further affects the ecosystem. He also shared with them that he had inspired the farmers in the Bajra village not to burn stubble and they began to grow crops without burning stubble and have set an example for the rest of the farmers too. Principal Neerja Dhingra, a member of Doctors for Clean Air and Climate Action, was awarded life membership.

Dayananad school celebrates Teej

Dayanand Model Senior Secondary School, Dayanand Nagar, celebrated Teej with fervour on the school premises. Saloni Chaddha, an alumnus of Dayanand Model Senior Secondary School, was the chief guest and was welcomed by the principal of the school, Dr SK Gautam. A traditional tilak ceremony was performed by the students. An inter-house Teej competition was organised. The students performed traditional gidha as well as bhangra to celebrate the occasion. A ramp walk showing the Punjabi culture in traditional attire was also organised. The title of ‘Punjabi Gabru’ was awarded to Parth Sheetal and Giddhe Ki Rani was awarded to Anima. Principal SK Gautam presented mementoes in the form of beautiful plants.

Workshop on management games

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus organised a workshop on management games. It is one of the practical methods of providing knowledge to the students of management and teaching them through fun and knowledgeable games. The resource person for the workshop was Dr Inderpal Singh (Dean, Management Studies) and Nitika Sehgal, assistant professor. Dr Inderpal Singh (Dean, Management Studies) explained the concept to the students and faculty members and guided them as to how learning can be made easy by using management games. He involved the students in various games such as word jumble, solve the cryptic, making pyramid, etc. and taught lessons in leadership, teamwork through these games. Prof Nitika Sehgal involved the students in various games.

Upcoming school award for KMV

In a display of exceptional distinction, Sanskriti KMV School has been bestowed with the coveted title of ‘Upcoming School of 2023’, at the National School Awards. Even Principal Rachna Monga has received ‘Educational Reformer of 2023’ award in Punjab. She was awarded for her pioneering endeavours in reshaping pedagogical paradigms. Monga expressed, “We do not just intend to nurture the intellect but also the values that will sculpt the leaders of tomorrow.”

