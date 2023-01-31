 Operating sans licence, packaged water factory sealed in Kapurthala : The Tribune India

Operating sans licence, packaged water factory sealed in Kapurthala

BIS certificate, FSSAI licence must for all units in food business



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 30

As per the directions of Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Abhinav Trikha, a team of FDA, Kapurthala, today, sealed a factory Amrit Beverages, situated on Kanjli Road, engaged in the business of packaged drinking water without the mandatory BIS (Bureau of Indian Standard) Certificate and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence. The team was headed by Dr Harjot Pal Singh, Assistant Commissioner, FDA, Kapurthala; along with Mukul Gill, FSO, Kapurthala.

When the team visited the factory, they found 265 cartons of packaged drinking water, each of which contained 24 cups of water (200 ml each), as many as 11 empty cases (each with a capacity to hold 4,500 cups) on the premises.

In addition to this, two machines installed for packing of water along with other material to be used in packing and sealing was also found at the site. Health officials said the water was being used from an RO and then being filled in these packaging cups.

The unit was sealed after the team took a sample of packaged drinking water. Instructions were given to the owner of the factory - Pankaj Trehan — not to tamper with the seal and not to start the business without obtaining the BIS certificate and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India licence.

As per regulation 2.3.4 of the Prohibition & Restriction Sale Regulations of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2011, no one can manufacture or sale packaged drinking water without the mandatory Bureau of Indian Standard Certification. In all, the team took 12 samples (i.e. of milk, desi ghee, red chilli powder, haldi, gur, shakkar etc.). All the samples would be sent to the State Food Laboratory, Kharar and further legal action would be initiated as per the report of analysis.

Officials said the campaign would continue in future so that the citizens get pure, unadulterated and healthy food.

