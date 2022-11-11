Operators for tubewells: F&CC meeting fails to reach consensus

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 10

A meeting of the Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) was held today. The decision to give approval to deploy operators looking after every five tubewells in various areas could not be taken again.

Notably, there are around 422 tubewells in five zones in the city. A tender had been floated months ago regarding the deployment of operators, but as per the information some councillors had opposed it. Today, the proposal could not get a go-ahead from everyone in the meeting.

No approval means another wait for two or three months till the next tender. Already the contractor has stopped working due to no payment by the MC. As per the information, more than Rs 3 crore is still to be paid to the contractor, which is why he (contractor) is not willing to work anymore. Already, some tubewells are also not operational in the city. If no decision is taken soo, it will be difficult to maintain the tubewells, which will result in water shortage in the city.

Councillors against move