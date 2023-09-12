Opticians' Association exchanges views on trade, challenges

Jalandhar, September 11
Members of the Opticians’ Association of Jalandhar celebrated 14 years of successful completion of their journey under the presidentship of Vinod Puri and founder-cum-general secretary Jasjit Singh Chopra.
Davinder Singh Kalra, chief adviser of the association, shared his views on optical trade and challenges being faced by the traders.
Association president Vinod Puri, while addressing the gathering, requested the traders to help each other in times of need and provide free spectacles to deserving persons. Founder-cum-general secretary Jasjit Singh Chopra urged the traders to spread awareness among the cataract patients and advise parents to take care of their children for the prevention of myopia due to environmental factors such as excessive near work (reading, screen time) and lack of outdoor activities.
The Association also announced that they would be organising a free eye check-up camp shortly under the supervision of best eye specialists.
