Order enquiry into allegations by Sheetal Angural: Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar to CM Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar, July 3
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday sought an enquiry from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann into the allegations made by BJP leader and Jalandhar West bypoll candidate Sheetal Angural against a Jalandhar AAP MLA.
Posing questions to Mann on the issue, Jakhar sought a court-monitored enquiry from the CM on allegations made by Angural.
Speaking on pro-Khalistan activist and Khadoor Sahib MP-elect Amritpal Singh, Jakhar said while letting him out to take oath is fine, he was against bail or parole to those jailed under sedition charges, over issues like drugs or welfare works.
Notably, after AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang had levelled extortion allegations on Sheetal Angural's brother on Sunday, the BJP’s Jalandhar West bypoll candidate on Tuesday took to Facebook where he made serious accusations against AAP Jalandhar MLA Raman Arora.
Meanwhile, the CM during a roadshow on Tuesday had said that Angural would be booked for his past misdeeds.
