Order probe into Sheetal Angural’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 3

State BJP president Sunil Jakhar today sought an enquiry from CM Bhagwant Mann into allegations made by BJP leader and Jalandhar West bypoll candidate Sheetal Angural against a Jalandhar AAP MLA.

Posing questions to the CM on the issue, Jakhar sought a court-monitored enquiry from him on allegations made by Angural.

Speaking on Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal, Jakhar said while granting him parole for taking oath was fine, but he was against bail or parole to those jailed under sedition charges over issues such as drugs or welfare works.

After AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang had levelled extortion allegations against BJP leader Sheetal Angural’s brother on Sunday, Angural on Tuesday took to FB lives wherein he made serious accusations against an AAP Jalandhar MLA Raman Arora “of seeking money and playing middleman in the name of the CM’s sister and wife”.

Releasing some audios, whose veracity is yet to be established, on FB, Angural threatened to release all audios available with him by July 5 if CM did not act on the issue.

Addressing media here today, Jakhar said: “The CM has a habit of making allegations against political rivals. Today, allegations have reached his doorsteps. Mann should institute a court-monitored enquiry on the issue.”

Jakhar said: “Angural has shown courage to ask these questions. He has proven his mettle. The CM cannot suppress everyone.”

During a roadshow yesterday, the CM had said that Angural would be booked for his past misdeeds.

Jakhar said the CM could not act against drug issue. Referring to the AAP candidate, he said: “Mohinder Bhagat tweeted that in Jalandhar West, even children know who is selling drugs and as soon as he (Bhagat) is elected as an MLA, he will put an end to drug menace. The CM doesn’t know, but his colleague knows about the drug trade.”

On state government’s application for parole to Amritpal, Jakhar questioned: “Issue was raised that bail should be given to him (Amritpal) because he wants to make Punjab drug-free. From Sunaria jail too, parole was sought to work on welfare issues. Will all the welfare and drugs issues be solved from jails? In what direction is Punjab heading?”

BJP leaders protest

Jalandhar: District BJP leaders, along with Sheetal Angural and a large group of supporters, gathered at the Basti Bawa Khel police station on Wednesday and staged a protest. The protest was fuelled by allegations that the AAP government was using police pressure to force workers from other parties to switch allegiances. Sheetal Angural accused the AAP of falsely implicating BJP leader Yogesh Malhotra in a fabricated case to intimidate him into joining their ranks. “Despite facing immense pressure, Malhotra has steadfastly remained with the BJP,” Angural stated. Angural claimed that similar tactics were being used to threaten other BJP workers. During the protest, the ACP West clarified that it was just rumours that an FIR has been lodged against Malhotra.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #BJP #Sunil Jakhar