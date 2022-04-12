Organic farming camp held in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, April 11

To promote organic farming, Punjab Agro Export Corporation Limited organised a district-level camp in Kishanpura village of Nawanshahr on Monday. Around 70 farmers participated in the camp.

District supervisor Satwinder Singh Palli said the use of chemicals and fertilisers on a large scale has led to the spread of deadly diseases, so organic farming is the need of hour.

He said Punjab was the second state in India after Sikkim, where the certification of third party organic farms has been done by the government free of cost and Punjab Agri Export Corporation Limited has provided this facility to the farmers on their way to the farms. Surinder Singh from Abha Foundation also participated in the camp.

Nawanshahr Atma Project Director Dr Kamaldeep Singh Sangha and Dr Jagdish Singh Kahma from Horticulture Department enlightened the organic farmers about the various schemes offered by the departments and shared marketing tips. —