Organise anti-tobacco activities: Civil Surgeon

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 21

Acting in keeping with the State Tobacco Control Programme, Civil Surgeon Kapurthala Dr Gurinderbir Kaur on Saturday issued directions to all health blocks of Kapurthala district to orgainse anti-Tobbaco activities until May 31. Civil Surgeon Kapurthala, Dr Gurnderbir Kaur said directions had been issued to all health bodies and officials in the district to hold activities to drive away elements indulging in the use of tobacco or publicly smoking tobacco at public places. She said teams of the health department will carry out awareness drives among the public and at schools regarding the harmful effects of tobacco. She said a special drive is being run in the district for the same for the implementation of Ciggarettes and other Tobacco Products Act 2003.

On May 31 Works Tobacco Day will be observed. She asked all panchayats, social orgainsations, youth bodies among others to support the Health Department in the project. DHO Dr Kuljit Singh, Mass media officer Raj Rani were also present on the occasion.