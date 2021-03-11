Orientation session organised

Tribune News Service

An orientation session under the guidelines of the New Education Policy (NEP) was organised at Sanskriti KMV School for the students of grade XI (2022-23). The commencement of the event was marked by a cordial welcome speech. The students along with their parents were familiarised with wide options of career planning to choose the most appropriate subjects based on the interests and aptitude of their wards. Our consultative group of experts belonging to different subjects briefed the students concerning various career options to develop a holistic integrated vision, build knowledge and skills, and make them ‘Future Ready’. Rachna Monga, Principal, graced the programme with her deliverance to the students. She asked them to solely focus on building their skills, which would help them to face the world in the future, exhorted the students to remain motivated against all odds, and encouraged the importance of bringing out creativity to manage their career pathways and lifelong learning.

University toppers

The student-teachers of Innocent Hearts College of Education achieved 100 per cent first divisions in the result of GNDU BEd Sem-I Examination(Dec - 2021). Nearly fifty per cent student –teachers’ grabbed distinctions and twenty five per cent student – teachers achieved more than 80% marks. Hitu Sharda, Inderjit Kaur and Kirandeep Kaur achieved the first position in the college with 86.52% marks. Nandini Luthra and Deepanshi Seth bagged Second position with 86.31% marks, Preeti attained third position in the College with 85.47% marks and Jyotika got fourth position in the college with 85.26% marks. Executive Director (Colleges), Bowry Memorial Educational and Medical Trust, Aradhana Bowry appreciated the attainment made by the student-teachers. Principal Dr Arjinder Singh motivated the student- teachers to continue to put in more effort and work whole-heartedly in the next semester too.

Anti-Terrorism Day observed

Anti-Terrorism Day was observed to spread the message of peace and humanity at Eklavya School. The function began by a motivational speech given by administrator Dimple Malhotra, in which she explained what is our role in spreading peace. The students of primary and middle school enjoyed art and poster making activity. It was followed by a debate competition of senior school students with a theme “Role of humans to spread unity and peace”. Tiny tots of the school enjoyed fancy dress competition in which they represented themselves in the outfit of various religions to spread the message “Unity in Diversity “. The Principal Komal Arora appreciated the efforts. The Chairman, JK Gupta, appreciated the efforts of staff members and students. The Director, Seema Handa, said such day is important to be observed as it is aimed to educate the students about the importance of “Unity in Diversity.”

Abacus class organised

An abacus class was started in DIPS School to make the children mentally independent of calculators. During the class, children were given information about the abacus and how they could use it. In the beginning, children were given information about counting, subtraction and addition, ten, hundreds, and thousand so that they could easily identify the numbers. The teachers told the children that abacus is a very old part of India in the field of mathematics. Principal Sushma said with the help of abacus, concentration, ability to see, understand and hear things increase in children, power to complete the work in less time. After achieving proficiency in abacus, students can easily do calculations in their mind without any help, this increases the imagination of the children. MD Tarwinder Singh said the use of abacus increases the confidence of the children in themselves instead of machine. They himself tries to do every calculation. CEO Monica Mandotra said to excel in life, it is important to believe in yourself which comes only through educational activities.

Anti-Terrorism Day

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya observed Anti- Terrorism Day. The day was jointly observed with the NCC cadets of KMV Collegiate Sr. Sec. School. On this occasion, various competitions like slogan writing and poster making were organised in which the students participated with great enthusiasm. Apart from this, while presenting their views on reprehensible activities like terrorism and violence, the students also spread awareness about working unitedly with the government in the society for their prevention. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi addressing on this occasion encouraged everyone to spread maximum awareness in the society on such challenging subjects so that the sense of responsibility could be explained to the younger generation. She lauded the efforts of Dr Madhumeet, Dean, Student Welfare, Veena Deepak Coordinator, KMV Collegiate Sr Sec School, Anand Prabha, Incharge, KMV Collegiate Sr Sec School and Sufalika, In charge, NCC, for organising the event.

Workshop on oil extraction

Lyallpur Khalsa College conducted a hands-on training workshop on “Essential oils extraction and analysis”. On this occasion Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra was the chief guest. Dr Inderjeet Kaur, welcomed the participants. Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra congratulated the department for this programme. Encouraging the students, he explained how science and technology are playing a role in our personal lives. He said hands on training are very important in the field of science. He also said researching teachers and students should take advantage of this program. Dr Arun Dev Sharma informed about the importance of Pytho Chemicals. He said in his speech that consumption of herbal products like Tulsi, Essential Oil, Lemon Grass Oil etc. can prevent various diseases. For example, he said these products have a great contribution in the prevention of deadly diseases like Covid-19 and Black Fungus. He said these workshops will be conducted in series covering all departments of the college. Various students from Botany, Zoology, Physics, Commerce, English, Geography and Physiotherapy departments participated in the workshop. Students are acquainted with new innovative hands on training skills to become an entrepreneur in lower budget for upliftment of socio-economic status. In addition, in the Department of Biotechnology, Dr Arun Dev Sharma explained the method of extracting oil and its importance. After extracting the oil, to see its antimicrobial activity. Dr Inderjeet Kaur imparted hands on training to the students.

Books distributed

Considering the importance of books, HMV Collegiate Sr Sec School undertook the process of books distribution under the guidance of Principal Prof Ajay Sareen. The institute takes pride in fulfilling the needs of the students from diverse backgrounds by giving scholarships on various grounds and the school took the noble initiative to donate books to the meritorious and needy students. The aim behind book distribution was to mobilise resources to meet educational needs of the students. Some old students also participated voluntarily to donate their old books and to extend a helping hand towards their schoolmates. On this occasion, Principal Prof Dr Ajay Sareen inspired students to put their earnest efforts to continue their learning despite adverse circumstances. She also added that absence of reading and reference material undoubtedly disrupts the studies but strong determination, dedication and support overcome all obstacles. School coordinator Meenakshi Sayal also assured students that the school will do everything possible to make education accessible to them. Books were donated to 55 students from different streams. On this occasion the faculty members Upma Gupta,. Renu, Neha were also present.

Examination results

The students of Bachelor of Commerce Semester 3rd of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar brought laurels to the college by scoring commendable marks in the examinations conducted by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. Shivansh Kaushal, Kashir Batra, Sanchya Mahajan, Parag, Gurwinder Kaur, Jagjit Singh, Mannat Bansal, Manmeet Kaur, Simarjot Kaur scored 323, 321, 320, 320, 319, 316, 316, 316, 314 out of 350 respectively and made the college and their teachers proud. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra congratulated and appreciated their hard work and added that it is just the beginning and they have to keep working hard to rise and shine in coming years as well. She also appreciated the faculty members of the Department of Commerce and Management for yielding such positive and appreciable results.