Ortho surgeon gets achievement award

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, January 9

Eminent Ortho Surgeon Dr Amrik Singh Parhar was honured with Life Time Achievement Award by Indian Medical Association Phagwara in a meeting of IMA held here last night.

Phagwara IMA president Dr Jasjit Singh Virk and Hon.Secretary Dr Rajiv Aggarwal honoured Dr Parhar for his health services during last fifty years.

Dr S Mahindra,Dr SPS sooch,Retired Civil Surgeon Dr Kailash Kapoor and Eye Surgeon Dr Rajan were also present on the occassion.

