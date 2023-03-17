'Our family an open book for Jalandharites'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 16

As the Congress nominee for the forthcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary (69) returned to her place from the national capital on Wednesday, she received a warm welcome by the leaders of her party.

Former MLAs Surinder S Chaudhary, Bawa Henry and Rajinder Beri, former mayor Jagdish Raj Raja, Nakodar incharge Dr Navjot Dahiya and councillor Jasleen Sethi received her with bouquets at her place. Later, they accompanied her and her son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary to their native village Dhariwal where they paid obeisance at the memorial site of deceased MP and her husband Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

The MP passed away two months ago during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of Rahul Gandhi. The bypoll is expected in the next few months. Having served as a lecturer and principal at Government Arts and Sports College here, Karamjit Chaudhary said it would not be much of a transition for her to switch over to her new role as a politician. “For over 46 years of my marriage, I have watched my father-in-law Master Gurbanta Singh handle politics. Later, my husband Santokh Singh Chaudhary and my son Vikramjit Chaudhary also joined the same profession. I have worked for all of them from the back room. In fact, my family will complete 100 years in politics in 2026 that too in one party without jumping loyalties.”

Asked how it felt being the first woman candidate for the LS seat, she said, “Yes, I have never heard of any woman from Jalandhar Parliamentary seat jumping into the fray. Our house has been the hub of politics since the days of ex-Jalandhar MP Maj Gen Sparrow and ex-minister Swaran Singh. I probably would be the first one and it certainly feels nice. Like education, politics is one arena where there is a lot of scope for implementing newer ideas.”

On being quizzed if it would be difficult for her to contest, especially since the party is not in power in the state or at the Centre, Karamjit Kaur said, “That’s a part of every war. Sometimes there are rainy days. People know

our family well. Our family is like an open book for them.

I hope they will want me

to represent them in Parliament and see the pending dreams of my late husband getting fulfilled.”