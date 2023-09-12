Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The National Institute of Technical Teacher Training & Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh, honoured Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, Jalandhar, with the 'Outstanding Institution award for the year 2022-23' on its foundation day. Dr Jagroop Singh, Principal of the college, received award personally from Banwari Lal Purohit, Governor of Punjab. D S Rana, HoD, Electrical, was also present. Dr Jagroop Singh informed that the college had received this prestigious award for the fourth time, which is an achievement by itself.

Juicy Fruity Activity

A 'Juicy Fruity' activity was organised for tiny tots of Classes from pre-nursery to UKG. Little CJSians participated enthusiastically in the activity. They described different fruits with its nutrients. Students also showcased their talent by performing a small skit on different fruits. Principal Dr Ravi Suta appreciated the CJSians' creativity and motivated the students to make fruits integral part of their daily diet as children now-a-days are addicted more to junk food. Dr Ravi Suta told the students to take fruits daily to stay healthy.

CAPACITY BUILDING PROGRAMME HELD

A one-day capacity building programme was organised for the teachers of seven DAV Schools of Punjab Zone (B). The programme started with the lighting of the lamp by ARO, Jalandhar Zone, Principal Dr Rashmi Vij and Anita Nanda, Principal, Lala Jagat Narayan DAV School. Training programme coordinator Cinny Malhotra was also present on the occasion. Cluster head Yogesh Gambhir and all teachers of different subjects from Classes III to XII participated in the workshop, which included topics 'Framing of differentiated learning sheets', 'Effective classroom management techniques', 'Framing case study-based questions', 'Subject enrichment activities', etc. Training was given to teachers through PPT and various activities by various resource persons. Teachers of different subjects interacted with experts of their respective subjects and shared their suggestions with each other.

Poster-making competition

The NCC unit of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya organised a poster-making competition and an awareness rally regarding plastic pollution. The event was organised in accordance with the key themes of the recently oncluded G20 Summit. The G20 Summit is largely about promoting environmental awareness and sustainability. Both the competitions were organised under the Puneet Sagar Abhiyaan. The NCC cadets prepared posters against the excessive use of plastic and also took out a rally raising slogans against the usage of plastic. Taking a firm stand on the issue of plastic pollution, the cadets also took an oath to say no to use of plastic in order to curb the menace of plastic pollution. Principal Prof Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi motivated the students to promote the use of cloth bags and also to say no to use of plastic materials and any other single-use plastic. Brigadier Ajay Tiwari, Group Commander Jal Group and Col Maninder Singh Sachdeva, Commanding Officer 2 Pb (G) BN NCC Jal, congratulated the NCC unit of KMV for organising this awareness event.

Blood Donation Camp

Apeejay College of Fine Arts (ACFA) organised a blood donation camp. More than 35 college students and faculty members of the college participated in the venture and donated blood. Principal Dr Neerja Dhingra appreciated the efforts of the physiotherapy department and thanked the donors.