RAVIDAS jayanti

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Devotees throng the railway station to catch a glimpse of Dera Sachkhand Ballan head Nirajan Das, who was leading the pilgrimage to Varanasi in the special train. Photos: Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 13

Over 1,500 devotees on Sunday left for Varanasi in a special train — Begumpura Express — from the city railway station ahead of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16.

As many as 1,700 devotees left for Varanasi, the birth place of the revered guru, for the celebrations. Last year, due to Covid-19 surge, they couldn’t get permission for the special train, but the situation has improved this time and the permission for the special train was taken two months ago. Another special train with over 1,000 devotees will leave from the station on Monday. — Seth Satpal Mal, A Devout follower