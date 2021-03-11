Over 1-lakh mutation cases cleared: Jalandhar DC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 8

With a view to clearing the backlog of mutation cases, the Jalandhar district has become number one with the lowest pendency of 1.81 per cent after clearing over 1.18 lakh mutation cases recently.

Reviewing the pendency of cases relating to Revenue Department in the district, Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh said the practice of providing services within a stipulated timeframe should continue. He said of total of 1,181,80 mutations cases were registered by the officials of which only 2,141 (1.81 %) were left, which would also be cleared shortly. He directed the officials to clear maximum cases of mutations at tehsils and sub-tehsils level on August 13 during the National Lok Adalat.

The DC also instructed to speed up the recovery of stamp duty. He said SDMs should monitor the progress in this regard every fortnight. The process of court cases should be properly followed besides the pending cases of land partition should also be taken on priority so that these can also be resolve at the earliest, he added. The Deputy Commissioner also inspected the revenue record and e-court management system.

ADC (D) Varinderpal Singh Bajwa, SDMs Balbir Raj Singh, Lal Vishwas and Randeep Singh Heer, AC (UT) Pankaj Bansal, DRO Jashanjit Singh and others were also present.

2,890 works done in villages

The progress of works accomplished under Phases-1 & 2 of Smart Village Campaign. The officers concerned have been directed to ensure timely submission of utilisation certificates. It was also informed that as many as 962 development works were initiated under first phase of SVC, which had been completed at a cost of Rs. 43.14 crore, while in second phase 2,890 works were successfully completed.