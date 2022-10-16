Over 100 take part in webinar to celebrate World Food Day

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, October 15

Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated World Food Day by organising a webinar on ‘A healthy diet is all about getting the right balance’. More than 100 students and teachers participated in the programme. The theme for this year’s celebration was “Leave no one behind”.

Dr Neelima Jerath, Director General, Science City, said, “This day marks the anniversary of founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in 1945 which believes that every human has the right to be free from hunger and malnutrition to develop their physical and mental aptitudes. Hence, collective efforts are required to eradicate global hunger. Statistics indicate that though enough food is produced in the world, however, as many as 828 million people still go hungry affecting nearly 10 per cent of the global population. We are still way behind the sustainable development goal of ‘zero hunger’. Accordingly, the theme for 2022 is ‘Leave no one behind’, but besides availability, safe and nutritious food are important aspects which need to be addressed. Production and consumption of safe food has immediate and long-term benefits for people and the planet.”

Dr Kiran Bains, Professor and Head, Department of Food and Nutrition, PAU, Ludhiana, was the key speaker. She highlighted that growing proportions of youth population were exercising less and eating more of ultra-processed foods or junk foods. “We are looking at a first generation of children who may live less longer than their parents as a result of the consequences of overweight and type-II diabetes”, she said. She stressed that eight hours of sound sleep was essential for good health. The nature’s cycle of day and night should be respected by everyone whether you are young or old.

Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, said that a healthy diet was essential for good health and nutrition. It protects you against chronic non-communicable diseases. Eating a variety of foods and consuming less salt, sugar and saturated and industrially-produced trans-fats are essential for healthy diet, he added.