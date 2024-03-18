Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 17

With the announcement of the dates for the Lok Sabha elections, the model code of conduct in the district has come into effect with immediate effect. This information was given by District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal during a press conference today.

Transport facilities for elderly, disabled District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said people above 85 years of age and voters with more than 40 per cent disability would be able to vote from their homes. Special arrangements have been made for them. Transport facilities would also be provided to elderly and disabled voters.

The District Election Officer said the work of removing hoardings and posters of political parties from government and public properties had been started. She said no election-related advertisement or hoarding could be put up even on any private property without permission.

She said the teams would work with full diligence to implement the model code of conduct and its violation would not be tolerated at any cost. Instructions had been issued to the officials to work with full dedication to implement the code of conduct and ensure action against the violators.

The District Election Officer said there were a total of nine Assembly constituencies in the Hoshiarpur parliamentary constituency. There are a total of 15,90,285 voters, including 8,25,454 male, 7,64,786 female and 45 transgender, in the constituency. Apart from this, there were a total of 79 NRIs and 16,778 service voters. There were 1,963 polling stations in the parliamentary constituency. Any citizen could lodge a complaint about the poll code violation through C-vigil mobile app. These complaints would be processed within 100 minutes.

Komal Mittal held a meeting with representatives of political parties. She also took stock of the media monitoring cell. The district-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee constituted as per the instructions of the Election Commission would continuously monitor advertisements and paid news during the election code of conduct.

