Over 150 folk dances showcased at cultural event

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 7

On the second day of Lovely Professional University’s (LPU) global cultural diversity celebrations, over 150 folk dances were displayed and diverse cultures were showcased. Thousands of international students from more than 50 countries participated in the performances and exhibitions, while 30,000 national students watched the performances.

LPU chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal inaugurated the second day’s celebrations and encouraged everyone to embrace both similarities and differences to promote mutual understanding and respect. He expressed his belief that these celebrations would lead the world towards true values and promote the synthesis of diverse cultures.