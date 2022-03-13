Over 18K cases disposed of in Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 12

As many as 18,307 cases were disposed of in the Lok Adalat conducted by the District Legal Services Authority at the courts complex on Saturday. A compensation of Rs 34.58 crore was granted to the aggrieved parties.

Even as all type of civil cases, matrimonial cases, MACT cases, compoundable cases, traffic challans and pre-litigative cases of the PSPCL, bank cases, BSNL etc. were taken up in the Lok Adalat, it were the traffic challans for which there were maximum applicants. Special counters were set up for the same in which long queues of applicants could be seen this afternoon.

Rupinderjit Chahal, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, DLSA, Jalandhar, said 33 benches had been set up in Jalandhar, besides one each at Phillaur and two benches at Nakodar. A total 26,938 cases were taken up in the Lok Adalat and 18,307 cases have been dispose off on the basis of compromise. The awards of Rs. 34,57,97,503 were passed in the Lok Adalat.

Chahal inspected all the benches constituted at Jalandhar. Dr. Gagandeep Kaur, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA Jalandhar, also accompanied her alongwith Amit Kumar Garg, CJM, and Sushma Devi, Civil Judge (Senior Division) Jalandhar. In this Lok Adalat, 13 cases of Kalsi International Vs. Kalbir Leathers U/s 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, were settled in the Lok Adalat bench, presided over by Shaminder Pal Singh, Presiding Officer, National Lok Adalat and total amount in these bulk matters settled was Rs. 1,06,94,519 to the year 2018 and 2019.

In another case titled as Manas Dutta Vs. Devpriya Nilachal, the matter was amicably settled in the Lok Adalat and total amount in this bulk matter was of Rs 65 lakh. Rupinderjit Chahal informed that by way of Lok Adalat people are able to get speedy justice. “Decision of Lok Adalat is final and no appeal can be filed against the decision of Lok Adalat. Decision is given on the basis of compromise between both parties. The Court fees paid by the applicant is also refunded”, she said. She has further informed that the next Lok Adalat would be held on May 14 in Jalandhar, Phillaur and Nakodar. The interested parties could approach the Courts for disposal of pending cases in Lok Adalat. Dr. Gagandeep Kaur said that for putting up the cases in Lok Adalat and for further information regarding any legal matter, any person could contact on toll free number 1968. She said some 20 years old pending cases were also disposed off on Saturday.

Over Rs21-cr compensation awarded in Hoshiarpur

The first National Lok Adalat of the year was organised in the district today. Cases related to civil matters, rent matters, MACT, 138 Negotiable Instrument Act, family, labour, bank, electricity and water bills, traffic challans, pending in court and pre-cases were kept for disposal.

CJM-cum-secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Aparajita Joshi said a total of 23 benches were formed in the Lok Adalat set up in the district under the leadership of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority, Amarjot Bhatti.

Of these, 13 benches were constituted in Hoshiarpur, five in Dasuya sub-division, two in Mukerian and three in Garhshankar. As many as 4,156 cases were heard in Lok Adalats and 2,585 cases were disposed of on the spot and total awards worth Rs 21,95,34,298 were passed.

Due to the untiring efforts of Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandeep Singh Joshan, of the 124 cases heard, 123 cases were settled on the spot and the disposal rate of the Lok Adalat Bench was 99.1 per cent. Besides, the District Level Committee of victim compensation, comprising the Chairperson, District and Sessions Judge, Amarjot Bhatti, Member CJM-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Aparajita Joshi, and member Ram Ji Das Badhan, passed the award for giving compensation of Rs 2 lakh to Jatinder Kaur, the wife of the deceased, in a road accident case.

1,172 cases settled in Kapurthala

As many as 1,172 cases were settled in the National Lok Adalat and compensation of Rs 9.44 crore was awarded to litigants here on Saturday. It was organised by the District Legal Services Authority under the supervision of District and Sessions Judge Amarinder Singh Grewal.

On the occasion, 11 benches were constituted at the District Courts, Kapurthala, four at Phagwara sub-division, two at Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division and one at Bholath sub-division.

Amarinder Singh Grewal informed that disposing of the cases in the Lok Adalat saves both time and money and litigants cannot file in any court of law against the decision of Lok Adalat. In all, 3,488 cases were filed in the National Lok Adalat by the Judicial Courts, out of which 1172 cases finally got disposed off.