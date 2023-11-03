Over 1K awarded degrees at DAV University convocation

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 2

Degrees were conferred upon 1,072 students of DAV University who completed their undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes. Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, who was the chief guest at the occasion conferred the degrees upon the students. The convocation was presided over by Dr Punam Suri, Chancellor of DAV University.

The students wore traditional jackets and robes while departing from the conventional colonial attire. The university also bestowed the honoris causa degree upon Acharya Devvrat for his remarkable contribution to the field of promoting natural farming and his efforts to preserve the ecology.

The governor of Gujarat was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by the Punjab Police upon his arrival at the university.

Addressing students, Acharya Devvrat emphasised that the DAV movement was initiated by eminent figures and social reformists, including Mahatma Hansraj, Gurudutt Vidyarthi, and Lala Kushal Chand. Over time, it has grown into a formidable institution that has played a pivotal role in spreading education throughout India, much like a mighty tree with far-reaching branches.

He urged the students to embrace principles of righteousness, maintain unwavering honesty, and uphold truthfulness in their actions, both towards themselves and others. He stressed the importance of returning to society and fulfilling their duties with dedication and integrity. He called upon them to carry out their responsibilities with utmost efficiency and diligence.

Dr Punam Suri, Chancellor of DAV University, emphasised the importance of students learning from the life of Acharya Devvrat. He pointed out that despite facing numerous obstacles, Acharya Devvrat remained steadfast in pursuit of his goals. Acharya Devvrat’s journey from being the principal of Gurukul at Kurukshetra to transforming it into a respected charitable educational institution serves as an inspiring example.

Dr Manoj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, DAV University, presented the university’s report card and highlighted that the institution’s journey had been marked by transformation, innovation, and unwavering dedication.

The distinguished guests in attendance at the event comprised several eminent figures, including members of the university’s governing body justice (retd) Pritampal and Justice (retd) NK Sud, executive director Rajan Gupta, J Kackria, adviser to the university, registrar SK Arora, as well as regional directors and principals from various DAV institutions.

#Gujarat