 Over 1L agri equipment provided to farmers on subsidy: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal : The Tribune India

Over 1L agri equipment provided to farmers on subsidy: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Over 1L agri equipment provided to farmers on subsidy: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal drives a tractor at Wajidpur village. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 28

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal claimed that as many as 1.33 lakh agricultural implements have been made available on subsidy to farmers in the state to wean them away from stubble burning.

The minister was addressing gathering at Wajidpur village after giving a demo of Smart Seeder, a mixture of Happy Seeder and Super Seeder machines, by driving tractor. He said the machine would be provided to farmers on subsidy.

A Smart Seeder machine costs around Rs 2,30,000 and has been a hit among farmers due to its small tractor operation and less diesel consumption. It sows an acre in one hour and consumes 5-6 litres of diesel per hour.

The minister said the demonstration was given in the presence of administrative, departmental officials as well as Doaba Kisan Union president Kuldeep Singh Wajidpur and other farmers to reinforce farmers’ trust in the the government’s campaign against stubble burning.

Addressing the farmers, Dhaliwal said breaking the traditional paddy and wheat cycle is the need of the hour and farmers must switch to alternative crops like sugarcane, maize and pulses to save air from getting polluted and groundwater from depleting in Punjab. “The state has sacrificed its natural resources to fill the country’s grain bowl. Now, the time has come that we should also save our water,” he said adding that maximum area should be brought under sugarcane. He said the government had paid all the dues of sugarcane and has also increased the SAP as per the wishes of the farmers.

He appealed to the farmers to give full support to the efforts of the government to save the environment and water table from further depletion.

Take stock of paddy procurement in Phagwara

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the procurement of paddy was going on smoothly in the state.

While reviewing the purchase of paddy at Dana Mandi today, he said it was for the first time that farmers were able to sell their crop in 12 hours after the arrival of paddy in mandi and payments are being made before the stipulated time of 48 hours.

The minister also interacted with the farmers and artiyas at the mandi who expressed satisfaction over the ongoing purchase.

On the occasion, ADC Dr Nayan Jassal, former minister Joginder Singh Mann, district president Lalita Siklani, district mandi officer and others were present.

‘Committed to protect NRIs’ interests’

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said appropriate and timely action must be taken on complaints registered in the NRI police stations of the state.

Addressing an one-day state level training programme organised by the NRI Wing at the Punjab Police Academy Phillaur, the minister directed the officers/employees to solve the problems of NRIs at the earliest. He said the government was committed to protect the interests of NRIs.

Appreciating the cooperation given by NRIs in the development of the state, the Cabinet Minister said NRIs are making valuable contribution in the development of Punjab.

#Agriculture #Environment #farm fires #kuldeep singh dhaliwal #Nawanshahr #Pollution #stubble burning

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Gangster Dilpreet Baba's associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized

2
Nation

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane's engine catches fire; emergency declared at Delhi airport

3
Brand Connect

ACV Burn Keto Reviews - Unique ACV Burn Apple Cider Vinegar Keto Gummies or Scam?

4
Brand Connect

[#Alert Scammer] Maggie Beer Keto Gummies (Australia) – How Maggie Beer ACV Keto Gummies Work? Carefully Use Maggie Beer Weight loss Gummies?

5
Entertainment

Watch: Taapsee Pannu joins hands with Hemkunt Foundation, becomes its first female ambassador

6
Diaspora

Indian Embassy begins exercise to help 100 Punjabi workers stranded in Abu Dhabi

7
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

8
Ludhiana

NRI couple from Australia alleges illegal possession of land by Punjab Police DSP

9
Punjab

Four shooters of Bambiha gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

10
Punjab

20 days later, Punjab farmers call off protest near CM Bhagwant Mann's Sangrur house

Don't Miss

View All
Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Top News

Counter-terrorism has become one of top priorities during India’s ongoing tenure in UN Security Council, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi

Social media platforms turning into potent instruments in ‘toolkit’ of terror groups, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi

Was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-...

New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister

New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister

The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble burning increasing in Punjab

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble-burning increases in Punjab

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says ‘waterman’ Rajendra Singh

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh

Political slugfest around Yamuna crisis/frothing in Delhi am...

Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs

Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs

The senior AAP leader plays the audio tape at a press confer...


Cities

View All

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Man killed, three hurt as car rams into truck in Amritsar

LPG delivery person shot at, robbed of Rs 22K in Amritsar

Drone Seizure Case: Notorious cross-border smuggler from Tarn Taran booked

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs cop for taking Rs 4K bribe

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Two women, 10-year-old child killed in hit-and-run in Mohali’s Jhanjheri village

Two women, 10-year-old child killed in hit-and-run in Mohali’s Jhanjheri village

In Chandigarh, safai karamchari's daughter, also a national-level basketball player, cracks medical school

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

Chandigarh: Nine nominated councillors take oath amid Opposition protest

Chandigarh factory blaze: No fire system at unit, department to probe officer

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble burning increasing in Punjab

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble-burning increases in Punjab

L-G asks MCD to take strict legal action against elements 'misleading' Delhi about landfills

Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh

Print deities' images on notes, Kejriwal writes to PM

Suicide by 21-yr-old student, kin blame college

Suicide by 21-yr-old student, kin blame Jalandhar college

Jalandhar farmers honoured for not burning paddy stubble

Kajla Society Embezzlement case: Another accused held

Indian embassy seeks details of Punjabis stranded in Abu Dhabi

Will gherao police station, threaten kin

Bihar man hacks wife to death

Bihar man hacks wife to death

Ludhiana: Facing slump, industry asking labourers to take a break

Ludhiana industrialist held for Rs 1,531-cr fraud

NRI couple from Australia alleges illegal possession of land by Punjab Police DSP

Trial for processing legacy waste successful, says official

Heart surgeries on hold at Rajindra hospital

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital

Patiala district witnesses highest single-day dengue surge

600 cartons of liquor seized in Patiala

Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Narinder Kaur Bharaj among 3 MLAs nominated to Punjabi University Senate

Book on special children released