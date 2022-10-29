Over 1L agri equipment provided to farmers on subsidy: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 28

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal claimed that as many as 1.33 lakh agricultural implements have been made available on subsidy to farmers in the state to wean them away from stubble burning.

The minister was addressing gathering at Wajidpur village after giving a demo of Smart Seeder, a mixture of Happy Seeder and Super Seeder machines, by driving tractor. He said the machine would be provided to farmers on subsidy.

A Smart Seeder machine costs around Rs 2,30,000 and has been a hit among farmers due to its small tractor operation and less diesel consumption. It sows an acre in one hour and consumes 5-6 litres of diesel per hour.

The minister said the demonstration was given in the presence of administrative, departmental officials as well as Doaba Kisan Union president Kuldeep Singh Wajidpur and other farmers to reinforce farmers’ trust in the the government’s campaign against stubble burning.

Addressing the farmers, Dhaliwal said breaking the traditional paddy and wheat cycle is the need of the hour and farmers must switch to alternative crops like sugarcane, maize and pulses to save air from getting polluted and groundwater from depleting in Punjab. “The state has sacrificed its natural resources to fill the country’s grain bowl. Now, the time has come that we should also save our water,” he said adding that maximum area should be brought under sugarcane. He said the government had paid all the dues of sugarcane and has also increased the SAP as per the wishes of the farmers.

He appealed to the farmers to give full support to the efforts of the government to save the environment and water table from further depletion.

Take stock of paddy procurement in Phagwara

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the procurement of paddy was going on smoothly in the state.

While reviewing the purchase of paddy at Dana Mandi today, he said it was for the first time that farmers were able to sell their crop in 12 hours after the arrival of paddy in mandi and payments are being made before the stipulated time of 48 hours.

The minister also interacted with the farmers and artiyas at the mandi who expressed satisfaction over the ongoing purchase.

On the occasion, ADC Dr Nayan Jassal, former minister Joginder Singh Mann, district president Lalita Siklani, district mandi officer and others were present.

‘Committed to protect NRIs’ interests’

Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said appropriate and timely action must be taken on complaints registered in the NRI police stations of the state.

Addressing an one-day state level training programme organised by the NRI Wing at the Punjab Police Academy Phillaur, the minister directed the officers/employees to solve the problems of NRIs at the earliest. He said the government was committed to protect the interests of NRIs.

Appreciating the cooperation given by NRIs in the development of the state, the Cabinet Minister said NRIs are making valuable contribution in the development of Punjab.

#Agriculture #Environment #farm fires #kuldeep singh dhaliwal #Nawanshahr #Pollution #stubble burning