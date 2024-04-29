Over 2.90 lakh MT wheat procured from mandis

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 28

Jalandhar district on Sunday crossed the halfway mark of the fixed target for wheat procurement, with more than 2.90 MT of the grain procured. The target for wheat procurement in Jalandhar is 5.17 lakh MT. The halfway target for the season was met despite bad weather conditions for the past few days, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal who has been visiting various mandis in the district to take stock of the procurement process, so that farmers and arhtiyas do not face any difficulty in the whole exercise, said that as per the instructions issued by the Chief Secretary, Punjab, administrative officials are making regular tours of mandis and taking feedback from the stakeholders.

During his visit to the Adampur Mandi of Bahudin, the Deputy Commissioner held discussions with farmers, arhtiyas and labourers who expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements made by the administration for smooth procurement.

Farmers from village Chak Raju Singh hailed the efforts made by administration for being able to sell their crop on the day of arrival itself in the mandi, besides getting timely payment in their bank accounts.

Talking about the lifting of procured wheat, the DC said, “The district has set a new benchmark in lifting by crossing 27,000 MT for the first time and touching 25,000 MT on a daily basis for the last three days.”

The DC disclosed that procurement agencies have successfully purchased over 2.90 lakh MT of the crop, with payments totalling Rs 587 crore already disbursed to farmers which is 134 per cent of the payment made to the farmers within 48 hours of purchase.

He emphasised the meticulous arrangements made by the administration to ensure the smooth conduct of procurement operations in the mandis and reiterated the administration’s unwavering commitment to facilitating farmers during this monumental exercise, with all necessary arrangements put in place beforehand.

