Over 2K plaints solved at 2-day Samadhan camps

Jalandhar, March 10

Samadhan camps organised by the city police got an overwhelming response from public. Around 2,000 complaints were resolved on the spot during the two-day camp.

Divulging details, Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said these camps were organised to address the complaints of people. The camps held at police stations and police posts on March 9 and 10.

Sharma said these camps would be held on weekends from 10 am to 2 pm. ADCPs and ACPs would be stationed at each police station and police post to supervise and ensure smooth operation of this campaign.

