Over 3 lakh MT paddy arrives in Hoshiarpur mandis, says DC

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 30

The arrival of paddy in various procurement centres of Hoshiarpur district has crossed 3 lakh metric tonnes (MT).

Giving this information, Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said till last evening, 3,00,550 metric tonnes of paddy had arrived in district markets. Out of this, 2,98,554 metric tonnes of paddy had been purchased.

She said 1,20,880 metric tonnes of paddy had been purchased by Pungrain, 76,652 metric tonnes by Markfed, 53,273 metric tonnes by Punsup, 39,299 metric tonnes by Punjab State Warehouse Corporation, 5,909 metric tonnes by FCI and 2,541 metric tonnes by traders. She said payments worth Rs 593.98 crore had been made to the farmers.

The Deputy Commissioner said 70 procurement centres had been set up in the district. All necessary arrangements have been made for the convenience of farmers at the centres. She said no one would face any problem during the entire procurement process.

She appealed to farmers of the district to bring dry crops to the markets to avoid wastage. She asked the farmers not to harvest paddy with combines at night because it increases moisture content in the crop. As a result, procurement agencies are unable to buy the crop with high moisture.

She said harvesting should not be done with combines without super straw management system.

#Hoshiarpur