Over 3K run half-marathon in Bhagat Singh's remembrance

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 9

The district administration today organised a half-marathon, Daud Jalandhar, to commemorate the 115th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh. The marathon was flagged off by Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann and Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium.

More than 3,000 participants, including renowned athlete Fauja Singh, retired Army officer and para-athlete Major DP Singh, Olympian Surinder Singh, ADC Major Amit Sareen, ADCP Aditya, SDM Balbir Raj Singh, AC Pankaj Bansal and others, joined the run.

The MLA said, “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government has taken several initiatives, including Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean, to encourage the youth for participating in sports to tackle drug-addiction.”

The DC emphasised that sports should be a part of everyone’s routine and the youth should stay away from drugs. He appealed to the residents to keep the city clean, green and pollution free.

The marathon was run across three segments of 5 km, 10 km and 21.1 km, organised in association with the One Race and Capital Small Finance Bank. The MLA and DC honoured the marathon winners — Sahil Gill and Ekta for the 21.1 km stretch, Tarun Kumar and Gurpreet Kaur for the 10 km stretch and Tushar Dahiya and Anju Yadav for the 5 km stretch — in men and women category, respectively.