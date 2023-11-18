Over 40K migrants participate in Chhath Puja celebrations

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 17

Chhath Puja celebrations began today with fervour. It would conclude on Monday. It is one of the famous religious festivals of people, who belong to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, where rising and setting sun is worshipped.

Chhath Puja is held on the sixth day of Diwali. Devotees traditionally performed puja in nearby canals and rivers.

More than 40,000 migrants in Phagwara participated in the puja while the number of devotees in Phillaur and Ludhiana was 10 times higher.

“A person cannot stand near canal in Phagwara as foul smell emanates from it. People have thrown garbage in the canal,” said Shanti, a migrant from Bihar.

When contacted, Phagwara SDM Jai Inder Singh said adequate arrangements for cleanliness and release of water in canals would be made before the Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja Sewa Samiti has made temporary arrangements by installing a submersible pump near a canal to fill water in it.

Another migrant labourer Ajay said on the first day the devotees take bath and eat. They take a dip in the canal or river water. They eat only one meal on first day. On the second day, they fast for the whole day, which ends in the evening.

Another migrant Bahadur Shah said from second day onwards, they go on a fast for the next 36 hours. He said on the third day, devotees performed Chhath Puja in the evening. He said women perform puja for the well-being of their family and seek blessings of the sun.

Gurpreet Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police, Phagwara, said, “The police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Chhath Puja.”

#Bihar #Phagwara #Uttar Pradesh