Over 60 LMT paddy procured, says minister

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 26

While reviewing ongoing paddy procurement at the grain market, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Thursday said out of 61 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy brought to mandis by farmers, more than 60 LMT had been procured so far.

The minister said the procurement was going on at 1,847 centres across Punjab and the government had already paid over Rs 10,000 crore to at least 2.75 lakh farmers.

He said in 17 districts, 100 per cent payment of the MSP had been disbursed within the stipulated 48 hours. The minister said on October 24, 1.20 crore bags of paddy were lifted from mandis.

Speaking about the availably of requisite gunny bags, labour and transportation for crop, he said all adequate arrangements had been made in mandis to facilitate stakeholders.

The state government was fully committed to procure every single grain of farmers within given time, Kataruchak said. Payments were also being made to farmers within time. He also urged farmers to come forward for the in-situ management of the crop residue to avert any sort of environment pollution. He interacted with farmers, labourers and arhtiyas present on the occasion to know about the procurement process.

In Kapurthala district, more than 3.91 LMT paddy was brought in mandis by farmers of which over 3.78 LMT had been procured so far. An amount of Rs 704 crore was paid to farmers within 24 hours for selling their crops.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Joginder Singh Mann, Dr Jatinder Parhar, chairman, market committee, Tavinder Kumar, chairperson, district planning committee, Lalit Saklani and others were also present on the occasion.

