Over 600 pedal to sensitise people to ill-effects of drugs

Nawanshahr, June 18

As part of the ongoing special anti-drug awareness campaign, the district police today organised a cyclothon - a district-level cycle rally - to sensitise people to the harmful effects of drugs and exhort them to lead a healthy life.

The rally, which was led by Dr Mehtab Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), SBS Nagar, witnessed participation from people of all walks of life. Apart from gazetted officers and police personnel, over 600 people pedalled to give the message against drugs.

The rally began from the ITI Ground. After taking a round of the city via Chandigarh Chowk, Garhshankar road, Rahon road and Saloh road, it culminated at the ITI Ground. The participants were also felicitated on the occasion.

SSP Dr Mehtab Singh, while addressing the media, said: “The aim of the cycle rally was to sensitise people to the perils of drugs and encourage them to live a healthy life. These initiatives help in enhancing the engagement of youth in sports activities”.

“The district police will continue these initiatives in future also to keep youth away from drugs by channelising their energy in the right direction,” said the SSP, urging people to extend their maximum cooperation in this crucial fight against drugs.

Meanwhile, giving a message on conserving environment, the Nawanshahr police also distributed 500 saplings among the participants.

