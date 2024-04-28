Over 750 projects showcased at university expo

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, April 27

Lovely Professional University organised its annual Innovation and Graduating Project Expo-2024, INNOTEK. The Department of Student Research and Projects celebrated the innovation and creativity of students by showcasing over 750 of their projects during the event.

The projects catered to fields such as engineering and technology, agriculture, basic, health and allied sciences, management and social sciences, and applied arts.

Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal urged students to learn from each other and take advantage of the diversity among students on the campus. “In accordance with the LPU’s philosophy of “Think Big”, you should take your innovative ideas to the next level to emerge as change makers,” Mittal told the students.

The robotics project ‘HEXDOC’ that has been designed to address the pressing issue of collisions and accidents during construction and excavation processes, particularly in tunnels and caves, emerged as one of the popular projects at the expo.

It was claimed that it could play a pivotal role in rescue operations, owing to its unique capabilities to navigate through tight spaces. It reportedly requires only a 1-foot by 1-foot opening to pass through blockades that would otherwise be inaccessible to humans.

By mapping and analysing the surroundings, HEXDOC can provide rescue teams with accurate paths and routes to reach victims efficiently.

Other projects included a cost effective and low current oriented ‘Patrol Vehicle’; paddle horse to cater to modern and ancient culture; innovative replica of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover; cost-effective and high speed tool changer- 3D printer; hybrid go-kart; AI-based sugar level detector that uses human sweat, instead of blood; dress in the form of a carry bag to be utilised during shopping; insects bio-robot to save crops; and rapid roots to supplement agri-growths.

Prior to showcasing of projects, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Lovi Raj Gupta guided students about various steps for making an illustrious project. Invited industry guest, Ganga Acro-wools Ltd president Amit Thapar appreciated LPU’s ‘progressive’ and ‘scientific’ environment for the development of students.

