Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, May 19

In order to conduct the Lok Sabha elections in a smooth manner, the district administration conducted the second rehearsal of the poll staff at various places in the district today. As many as 9,304 officers/employees posted on election duty participated and completed the training.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal motivated the election staff to perform the duty with diligence and determination. He asked presiding officers and polling officers to get information about the details of the voting process so that the polling process could be completed without any hindrance on the voting day.

He said the district administration had made adequate arrangements for the convenience of the election staff.

Rehearsals were conducted at nine places in the district - Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Phillaur, for Phillaur Assembly constituency, Guru Nanak National College (Boys), Nakodar, for Nakodar Assembly constituency, Government College, Shahkot, for Shahkot Assembly constituency, Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Cantt Road, for Kartarpur Assembly constituency, APJ College Institute of Management, Hoshiarpur Road, for Jalandhar Central, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Ladowali Road, for Jalandhar North, APJ College of Fine Arts, Mahavir Marg, for Jalandhar Cantonment Vidhan Sabha Constituency, Sanskrit School, Tanda Road, Jalandhar, for Adampur Vidhan Sabha Constituency and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar Government Co-Education College, Buta Mandi, for Jalandhar West Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Sharma promises cotton industry project

Balachaur: Subhash Sharma, BJP candidate from Sri Anandpur Sahib, addressed several public meetings in Balachaur and surrounding areas on Sunday. During his speeches, Sharma highlighted the exodus of youth to states like Maharashtra and Gujarat for jobs in the cotton industry. He pledged that, if elected, he would bring a significant cotton industry project to Sri Anandpur Sahib to provide local employment opportunities. Sharma also criticised the Bhagwant Mann government for its lack of financial support to gaushalas in Sri Anandpur Sahib, resulting in poor management. He emphasised the importance of adequate facilities for cow shelters and pledged to allocate a significant portion of his MPLADS funds for their maintenance.

