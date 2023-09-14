Overall trophy for Bhopal region at 13th NVS National Yoga Meet

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 13

The three-day 13th Nehru Vidyalaya Sangathan National Yoga Meet organised at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Falahi, concluded successfully. In the closing ceremony, Punjab Minister Bram Shankar Jimpa participated as the chief guest and awarded the winning students.

Captain Tina Dhir, Deputy Commissioner, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, Chandigarh, welcomed the chief guest. She congratulated all the competitors for their excellent performance as well as the principal, staff and students of Navodaya Vidyalaya, Falahi, for successfully conducting the meet.

Bhopal region won the overall trophy and Patna region stood second. In the competition for girls, Bhopal region came first in the Under-14 age-group. Bhopal region stood first and Patna region second in the Under-19 age-group.

In the boys’ competition, in the Under-14 age-group, Lucknow region stood first, Patna came second. In the Under-17 age-group, Bhopal region stood first and Patna second. Also in the Under-19 category, Bhopal region stood first and Patna region came second.

As many as 335 students from eight regions of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti — Bhopal, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Pune and Shillong — performed different types of yoga asanas including artistic, rhythmic and group yoga. Students gave presentations depicting the culture of their regions. Students of JNV Longowal and Patiala sang a welcome song while students of JNV Patiala performed bhangra and children of GNV Hamirpur performed a dance.

Besides Minister Jimpa, Mayor Surinder Kumar, Senior Deputy Mayor Praveen Saini, Sonalika International Tractors’ SK Pomra were also present on the occasion.

In the end, Principal Ranju Duggal thanked everyone for their cooperation and congratulated the students for their excellent performance. Assistant Commissioner of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti Regional Office, Anita Kumari, RK Verma, DD Sharma besides principals of different Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas were also present.

