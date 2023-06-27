Overgrown grass, filth at Deen Dayal Nagar park an eyesore for residents

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 26

Overgrown grass and filth strewn at all places are some of the defining characteristics of almost every park in the city.

A small park at Deen Dayal Nagar also presents similar issues. A visit to the park revealed that even one day’s rain can lead to water stagnation and formation of puddles in the area because of excessive grass. Mosquitoes and flies present within the park are enough to repel anyone from visiting it. In such an environment, it becomes difficult for area residents to walk and do exercise in such parks.

The visit also revealed that cement was thrown near the main gate of the park and the gate was closed. However, unlike other parks, slides and benches at the park were in a good condition.

Salil Bahri, husband of former councillor of Ward No. 53 Rajni Bahri, said he recently got the maintenance of three parks done with the help of an NGO.

“I shelled money from my own pocket. I will ensure that the park at Deen Dayal Nagar is also be covered in the next few days. The MC doesn’t do anything for the maintenance of these parks, but I assure that residents won’t suffer because of someone else’s apathy. I would also get the grass cut there,” he said.