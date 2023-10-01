Paddy procurement begins today, 10.50L MT target fixed in district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 30

The state government will start paddy procurement from tomorrow. The administration has made adequate arrangements for the smooth procurement during the current season.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said a target to procure 10.50 lakh metric tonnes paddy had been fixed in Jalandhar district.

He said elaborate arrangements had been made for smooth and hassle-free paddy procurement in all mandis of the district. The MSP for grade A paddy would be Rs 2,203 per quintal. The DC said grain markets had already been allotted to various government procurement agencies such as PUNSUP, Warehouse, Markfed and FCI.

He said to facilitate the farmers, amenities such as drinking water, lights and toilets had made available at the mandis and instructions had been issued to the Food and Supply Department to ensure payment to farmers within 48 hours after against their crop.

The Deputy Commissioner also gave instructions to arrange adequate gunny bags and timely lifting so that farmers would be able to sell their crop in a hassle-free manner. The DC also appealed to farmers not to harvest the crop at night and bring only dry paddy as per the prescribed standards in the market so that their crops could be purchased without any delay.