Paddy purchase below target

Nurmahal: The total purchase of paddy from farmers by the state government and private agencies crossed 5,29181 lakh quintals in the Nurmahal market committee on Thursday. Market Committee Secretary Manjit Singh said they are expecting a decline in the purchase of paddy this season. It is expected that they would fall short of the target of 7,06407 lakh quintals. OC

2 drug peddlers land in police net

Shahkot: The Shahkot police have arrested two drug peddlers on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicants. Investigating officer (IO) Balkar stated that 3 grams of heroin and 100 intoxicating tablets have been recovered from the possession of the accused, Tirath Ram and Labha Ram, both residents of Dhando Wal. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused under the NDPS Act. OC

PO arrested under Arms Act

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a proclaimed offender under the Arms Act. Investigating officer (IO) Rannjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Shankar. The IO said a case had been registered against the accused under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. OC.