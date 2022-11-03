Paddy purchase short of target

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The total purchase of paddy from farmers by the state government and private agencies crossed 9,56916 lakh quintals under the jurisdiction of the Nakodar market committee on Tuesday. Market Committee Secretary Tejindar Kumar said they have received only 78 per cent of paddy in all grain markets this time. It may not achieve the target of 12,26363 lakh quintals. He said this is due to a fall off of about 5-10 quintals in yield per acre due to various reasons. OC

Two arrested for gambling

Nakodarr: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested Ajay Kumar and Deepak Kumar, both residents of Sultan Pur Lodhi in Kapurthala on the charge of betting. The investigating officer, Janak Raj, said the accused have been selling betting number slips at a public place. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 13-A, 3 and 67 of the Punjab Gambling Act.