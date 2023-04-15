Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 14

A dedicated media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) set up by the Election Commission has been keeping a close vigil on suspected paid news besides providing pre-certification of political advertisements and publicity material of candidates as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India.

The MCMC is keeping a constant check on political news being published in print and telecast in electronic media. The committee has three different shifts of staff deputed for this purpose so as to check expenditure being incurred on political advertisements, which will further include in the election expenditure of the candidates.

Additional District Election Officer Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa, who is heading the MCMC as Chairman, today visited the cell to take a stock of ongoing election process. Bajwa underlined that all political advertisements and content of publicity material, having name and address of printer and publisher, should be got pre-certified from the MCMC. The applicant will also have to furnish the expenditure details, said the ADEO adding all stakeholders should strictly comply with the guidelines stipulated by the ECI. A dedicated team has also been deputed to check the social media platforms as certification is also required for use of bulk SMSs/voice messages, audio-video displays of political advertisement/campaign material as well as political advertisements on TV channels and cable TV network, e-papers editions of newspapers etc. The ADEO also urged the media houses to publish/telecast the approved campaign material and political advertisements.

Pertinently, the applicants should submit applications for certification with MCMC, which will be decided by the committee within two days after submission.