Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Jalandhar, April 14
A dedicated media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) set up by the Election Commission has been keeping a close vigil on suspected paid news besides providing pre-certification of political advertisements and publicity material of candidates as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India.
The MCMC is keeping a constant check on political news being published in print and telecast in electronic media. The committee has three different shifts of staff deputed for this purpose so as to check expenditure being incurred on political advertisements, which will further include in the election expenditure of the candidates.
Additional District Election Officer Varinder Pal Singh Bajwa, who is heading the MCMC as Chairman, today visited the cell to take a stock of ongoing election process. Bajwa underlined that all political advertisements and content of publicity material, having name and address of printer and publisher, should be got pre-certified from the MCMC. The applicant will also have to furnish the expenditure details, said the ADEO adding all stakeholders should strictly comply with the guidelines stipulated by the ECI. A dedicated team has also been deputed to check the social media platforms as certification is also required for use of bulk SMSs/voice messages, audio-video displays of political advertisement/campaign material as well as political advertisements on TV channels and cable TV network, e-papers editions of newspapers etc. The ADEO also urged the media houses to publish/telecast the approved campaign material and political advertisements.
Pertinently, the applicants should submit applications for certification with MCMC, which will be decided by the committee within two days after submission.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...