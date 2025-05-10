DT
PT
Pakistani drone fragments recovered in Punjab's Jalandhar after blast

Pakistani drone fragments recovered in Punjab's Jalandhar after blast

Parts recovered in village after blast
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:19 AM May 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Missile debris found near Adampur airbase. Tribune photo
As Pakistan attacked multiple locations in India, parts of a drone were recovered after a blast in Kanganiwal village in rural Jalandhar of Punjab on Saturday.

Surjeet Kaur, a local whose house was affected due to a Pakistani drone attack, said, "A red coloured flash came above our house and there was a huge explosion. We got scared. Everything was dark. We came out of our houses after a short while and saw that the water tank above our houses and our neighbours' houses had exploded. There was a blackout at that time, and all the lights were off."

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

