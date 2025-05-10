As Pakistan attacked multiple locations in India, parts of a drone were recovered after a blast in Kanganiwal village in rural Jalandhar of Punjab on Saturday.

Surjeet Kaur, a local whose house was affected due to a Pakistani drone attack, said, "A red coloured flash came above our house and there was a huge explosion. We got scared. Everything was dark. We came out of our houses after a short while and saw that the water tank above our houses and our neighbours' houses had exploded. There was a blackout at that time, and all the lights were off."