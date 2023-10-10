Six deaths: Pall of gloom descends on Jalandhar's Avtar Nagar

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, October 9

A pall of gloom descended on Street Number 12 in Avtar Nagar here today as a devastating fire claimed the lives of six of a seven-member family. The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical short-circuit or an explosion in the refrigerator compressor late last night.

Seven persons — Yashpal Ghai, his wife Balbir Kaur, their son Inderpal Ghai, daughter-in-law Ruchi and three children Diya and Mansha (aged between 11 and 15) and a seven-year-old boy Akshay — were present in the house at the time of the incident.

The fire broke out when the family members were watching a cricket match on their TV in the drawing area, while Balbir Kaur was sitting in the open verandah near the main gate.

According to Raj Ghai, Yashpal’s elder brother, Balbir Kaur, the sole survivor, went to the verandah around 5 to 10 minutes before the fire broke out.

He said: “After having dinner, Balbir Kaur took her medicine. She went to the verandah to get some fresh air as she was feeling unwell. She heard a blast-like sound from inside the house. After seeing smoke and flames, she raised the alarm”.

Family members and relatives mourn the demise of six persons in Avtar Nagar, Jalandhar, on Monday. Tribune Photo

Hearing Balbir’s cries for help, neighbours rushed to the spot. After seeing the flames, they informed the fire brigade and the police about the incident. They also tried to douse the flames and rescue the trapped family members, but in vain as they alleged that there was electric current in the walls of the house.

In the meantime, Inderpal managed to escape, but suffered severe injuries. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital by a neighbour, Anil Kumar.

Recounting the horror, Anil said Inderpal’s daughters — Diya and Mansha — died on the spot. Yashpal, Ruchi and her son Akshay were rushed to the Civil Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries during the treatment.

Balbir Kaur, unaware of her grandchildren’s death, remained inconsolable. Relatives and neighbours informed her about the fatalities after her son Inderpal also succumbed to his injuries in the morning.

Grief-stricken Balbir Kaur said: “For whom will I live? I have lost everything.” She fainted on seeing the bodies at the house in the evening. It took some time for her to regain her consciousness.

Speaking to this correspondent, Ruchi’s family members said everything was normal till the fateful night. “Our lives were shattered in a few seconds,” they lamented.

ADCP-2 Aditya confirmed that a forensic team gathered evidence from the spot. Initial investigations pointed out that an electrical short-circuit or an explosion in the refrigerator compressor could be the cause of the fire. He also confirmed the deaths of six family members - Yashpal Ghai (65), his son Inderpal Ghai, daughter-in-law Ruchi, and their three children Diya, Mansha and Akshay. Further investigation was on to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. Besides, it would be clear in postmortem reports whether they died due to burn injuries or asphyxiation.

After getting information about the incident, MP Sushil Rinku also visited the spot late at night. He offered condolences to the grieving family members and assured them of his and the administration’s support in this tough time. BJP leader Rajesh Rathore and Congress leader Karamjit Kaur among others visited the family to extend their condolences and support.

Sole survivor lit pyres

The last rites were performed at the Basti Bawa Khel cremation ground. Balbir Kaur, the sole survivor, along with other relatives, lit the pyres. A huge crowd gathered at the cremation ground to offer condolences to the grieving family.