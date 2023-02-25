Panchayat secy of shahkot booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a panchayat secretary of the Shahkot block on the charge of criminal breach of trust. Investigating officer (IO) Lakhbir Singh said the accused has been identified as Balwindar Singh, a resident of Kohar Khurd village. The Shahkot block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Piar Singh complained to the police that the accused panchayat secretary had destroyed the records of many villages. The IO said a case has been registered under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code in this regard. OC

Man booked for killing youth

Phagwra: A man allegedly killed one of his own neighbours with sharp-edged weapons in Ganga Singh village near Behram on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Harjinder Singh. Palwinder Kaur, the mother of the victim, told the police that she was on her way to Haveli village with her son this morning when their neighour, Baljit Singh, started hurling abuses at them and attacked her son with a sharp-edged weapon. The victim was rushed to a private hospital in Phagwara where the doctors declared him brought dead. The police have registered a case in this regard. Notably, the accused already had some criminal cases registered against him, and had been out on bail. An old enmity could be cause of murder, the police said. OC

Man nabbed for harassing wife

Phagwara: The Bilga police arrested Gurjit Singh, a resident of Umarpur Kalan village, in connection with a dowry harassment case. Mamta, a resident of Tehang village falling under the jurisdiction of the Phillaur police station, filed a complaint with the police that her husband had been harassing her by demanding dowry. The police said a case under Section 498-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the suspect.