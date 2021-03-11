Panel Discussion organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The HR Club of Apeejay Institute of Management and Engineering Technical Campus, Rama Mandi, organised a panel discussion on the topic “Post Pandemic HR Strategies”. Students from BBA, BCom(H), and MBA participated in the event. The objective of the event was to make students aware that how pandemic era has altogether changed the working pattern of each sector of the industry. Students discussed HR strategies of various MNCs post pandemic. Aditi Rana from the panel presented her views with the help of facts and figures showing that, a recent Gartner Poll revealed that 48% of employees are interested to work remotely, as of before pandemic these figures were 30% only. She further added that, as organisations shift to more remote work operations, explore the critical competencies employees will need to collaborate digitally, and be prepared to adjust employee experience strategies. Further, Aadeesh from the panel said Online HR Practices creates a gap between the person-to-person negotiation, and it also affects the mind of an employee due to uneven workload by the supervisors without checking his surroundings and mental behaviour. The third panelist Rupinder said that Covid-19 has evidently impacted the global market. Aditi Rana bagged the frst prize, Rupinder Kaur stood second and Adeesh bagged third position in the event. Dr Rajesh Bagga, Director, AIMETC, appreciated the efforts put by students in the participation of this event.

Visit to GNA Aviation Centre

To acquaint the students with practical exposure and industrial culture, the department of Electronics & Communication Engineering of Mehr Chand Polytechnic under the guidance of Principal Dr Jagroop Singh and JS Ghera (HoD, ECE Deptt) conducted a visit comprising second and final year students to GNA Aviation Centre. The students got exposure about the manufacturing material meant for the aircraft, electronic functioning of mini aircraft consisting electronic panels, communication modules for exchanging information between the pilot and the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Unit. Besides, Dr Hitesh Marwaha conducted a workshop about some projects based on IOT (Internet of Things) meant for automation and controlling purpose and shared information about the fully equipped Automatic Plants based on Automation using CNC Machines, PLC and SCADA controlled machines. Students were demonstrated about the practical application and working of robotic arms as well.

University positions

The students of St Soldier Law College, performing excellently and secured 52 first three positions in the university in the results declared by Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar for LLB, BCom LLB, BBA LLB, BA LLB courses. Chairman Anil Chopra, Vice Chairperson Sangeeta Chopra while felicitating the students told that in LLB 3rd sem Indrani Saha got first, Ajay Sharma second, in 5th sem Vandita Sharma first, Chitvan Verma second, in B.Com LLB first semester Dimple first, Anushka, Sadma second, Arzoo third, in third semester Rajveer Kaur first, Amisha second, in fifth semester Manveer Kaur, Rekha second, Gurnam Singh third, in seventh semester Preneet Kaur got first, in ninth semester Suman Mehra second, in first semester of BBA LLB Mahulpreet first, Prabhnoor Kaur second, Ramandeep Kaur third, in third semester Prachi Mittal first, Prabal second, Rajwinder Kaur third, in fifth semester Jasmeet Kaur first , Gurkeerat Kaur second, Arpita Walia third, in seventh semester Muskan first, Hina Chaudhary second, Nidhi third, BA LLB first semester Avneet Kaur first, in fifth semester Mithali Rajpurohit first, Mehakpreet Singh has secured the third position, Mandeep Kaur has secured the first position in the seventh semester, and Kashni has secured the third position in the ninth semester.

ThanksGiving Activity

A Thanksgiving Activity was organised at CJS Public School campus under the guidance of school management and Principal Dr Ravi Suta. In this activity, students created their own way of saying thank you to the workers by making card using their hand impression and by writing the beautiful messages on the card. The cards and flowers were presented to those workers who help us in our daily chores. Students did very well in this activity. Chairperson Neena Mittal and Principal Dr Ravi Suta were also present. She told them about how our workers help us and motivated them to give respect to each and every person who work.

e-Conference on Environment

The CT Institute of Law organised a Virtual International Conference on Conservation of Environment and Law in which speakers participated from various National Law Schools. More than 60 delegates presented their papers and shed light upon many sensitive and burning issues relating to the environment such as global warming, conservation of ecology and biodiversity, sustainable development, protection of wildlife and forest and nuclear energy and environment were the main areas of approach of the speakers. Dr Jasdeep Kaur Dhami, Director Research at CT Group welcomed the speakers and presenters and also shared her views about sensitivity of the environment protection. The keynote speaker namely Rania Lampou, Global Educator, STE Minstrues Greece, enlightened on Environmental Education and Stem Activities. She emphasised on importance of environmental law and historical background of environmental law in the European Union and also gave a deep knowledge about community environmental policy. Prof (Dr) CR Jilova, Department of Law, Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra, provided knowledge regarding Sustainable Development and Environment Protection through judiciary. Dr Kalpana Gopalan IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, shared views about actionable sustainability for the ordinary Indians. She said that this type of conference not only brings all the researchers, students to one platform, but it also inculcates the research culture among the entire fraternity of education in the country, thereby, contributing to the development of the nation. Dr. Cholaraja Mudimannan, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, Delhi University threw light on Environment Protection and Constitution of India.

Poem Recitation Competition

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Freedom as Azadi Ka Mahotsav, Hindi Sahitya Dhara of PCM SD College for Women organised a Poem Recitation Competition on the topic patriotism. In this competition, 40 students from different classes participated. Himani of BA Semester II stood first, Vaishali of BCom Semester IV bagged the second position and Karuna of BA Semester II grabbed the third position. The members of the Managing Committee and Principal of the college Prof (Dr) Pooja Prashar appreciated the students for their participation. She also praised the efforts of the Department of Hindi for organising the event.

APEEJAY Students excel

The students of B Sc (Economics) Sem3 of Apeejay College of Fine Arts made their college proud by scoring commendable marks in Guru Nanak Dev University exams. Sukriti Kakkar scored 371/400, Vanshita Arora scored 370/400 (92.50%), ShrutiTalwar scored 368/400 (92%). Principal Dr.Neerja Dhingra congratulated the students and appreciated the faculty members of Department of Economics for their efficient teaching methodology, which lead to such incredible results.

Yoga Camp organised

At Ivy World School, a yoga camp was organised under the Fit India Movement. The students participated in this to step towards a more physically active lifestyle. The students discussed the importance of yoga and exhibited various yoga postures. Principal S Chauhan acknowledged the efforts of the students, parents and teachers. She also threw light on the importance of yoga telling how it is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment. Yoga brings harmony between man and nature. Apart from this, she encouraged the students to practice regular yoga to remain fit and improve concentration. CEO Raghav Vasal emphasized on the significance of fitness activities and said students are the best ambassadors to carry forward the legacy of an active lifestyle.

Ghana Commissioner’s Visit

Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the High Commissioner of the Republic of Ghana, visited Lovely Professional University where he interacted with 150+ Ghanaian students studying at LPU in different programmes of the university. LPU’s Vice President Aman Mittal, who is also heading Division of International Affairs, greeted the high profiled guest and his team at the campus. The visit was aimed to discuss further opportunities of collaboration for the youth of Ghana in the higher education domain at LPU. The dignitary conversed with LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Mittal about persistence of long term educational endeavours between Ghana and LPU. Accompanying him were also First Secretary/ Head of Consular Eric Amoako Missah; and, First Secretary/ Consular and Welfare Jean Asantewaah Oduro.

Techno Fest concludes

“Keep your thoughts high; don’t let your negative or low thoughts change the direction of your right steps in any adverse situation too. Always be ready to work hard, and then no obstacle will come in the way of your success”. These are the words of Rahul Bhandari, Vice Chancellor, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU). VC Rahul Bhandari was addressing students on the last day of the Techno Fest “NAVONMESH 2.0” as chief guest. It was organised at Guru Nanak Dev auditorium in the main campus. He said the university has been known for its student centric and disciplined approach since 2013-14, when its first campus academic session was started. He advised students and faculty to move forward with discipline. Vice Chancellor Bhandari said that the undisciplined have no chance of appeal at university. He inspired the students to dream for further study at Silicon Valley. During the event Dr SK Mishra, Registrar, motivated the students to make future plans for the global approach and growth of the country. Before reaching the auditorium, Bhandari visited the various stalls set up by the students in “NAVONMESH 2.0” exhibition gallery under the self-employment (Entrepreneur Project) where he interacted with the students and their team leader faculty members. He went through the food items related projects, engineering projects prepared by the students. He was accompanied by Dean Academic Prof (Dr) Vikas Chawla, Dean Student Welfare Prof (Dr) Neel Kanth Grover, Deputy Director Corporate Relations Department Navdeepak Sandhu.

NCC Shooting Competition

Bassi Educational Society-run Cambridge International School, Phagwara had a proud moment when Karanveer Singh, a student of class IX participated in the Inter-Battalion NCC Shooting Competition. This competition was organised in 12 Punjab Battalion, NCC Unit Hoshiarpur. From Jalandhar group, cadets belonging to 6 NCC units of junior wing, junior division, senior wing, senior division participated in this competition. Karanveer Singh earned a top position in this competition, he was awarded with a trophy and a certificate. Besides this, he was also chosen for a state-level training camp. This competition was organised under the supervision of Brig. IAS Bhalla, Group commander, Jalandhar. The Principal of the school Jorawar Singh congratulated the winner and appreciated the performance shown by the child. Chairperson Jasbir Kaur Bassi also congratulated Karanveer Singh and wished him for the future performance.

University results out

Pratik Mohammad and Pooja Singh of Lyallpur Khalsa College Jalandhar has bagged the first position jointly in the University exams of M.Sc. (Chemistry)-I Semester by getting 426 marks out of 450, whereas Renu Sharma, Kiran Manral, Pawanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur have bagged 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th positions in the same class by getting 423, 419, 418 & 416 marks respectively in the same class. This information was given in a press release by the Principal of the College Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra. The president of the College Governing Council Balbir Kaur congratulated the students and wished them success in life. Prof Arunjit Kaur Head, PG Department of Chemistry, Dr Bhupinderpal Singh, Dr Geetanjli Kaushal, Dr Vikas Kumar, Dr Harshveer Arora and Dr Harjinder Kaur were also present on this occasion.

Scholarship from Council

Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus took initiative to provide scholarships by collaborating with philanthropic bodies too. LKCTC has collaborated with the Jatt Sikh Council, Punjab wherein an association has been established between LKCTC and the Jatt Sikh Council, Punjab for the support of deserving students leading to the ultimate culmination of their degree to have a long-term fruitful impact on their lives. LKCTC intends to promote few such students who belong to general category (Jatt/Sikh) with the association of jatt/Sikh Council, Punjab in which, the student, college and Council have contributed and supported the cause of education to the less privileged deserving students.