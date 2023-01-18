Panels to check Chinese string sale

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 17

Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh has constituted special committees for both rural and urban areas to check the sale of Chinese kite strings to save lives of people from these dangerous strings.

The DC said respective SDMs would lead the teams in rural areas with the assistance of members such as area DSPs, tehsildar/naib tehsildar, executive officers of municipal councils, EE/SDO from the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

Likewise, the Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar would head the committee for urban localities, he said, adding superintendent Tehbazari, respective ACPs, tehsildar/naib tehsildar, EE/SDO from the PPCB would assist the officer as committee members.

The DC further mentioned that the committees had been empowered to check the sale of Chinese kite strings and take action if anyone was found selling the prohibited string.

He also said the district administration had already issued ban orders concerning the sale of Chinese kite strings under section 144 of the CrPC on November 14, 2022, under which storage, sale, and utilisation of this string was declared as prohibited. As the kite-flying season has just begun, the administration has taken steps to curb the use of thread.

The DC said that the use of this synthetic/plastic-coated sting is harmful not only for humans but also for birds as many instances of severe injuries were also reported in the past. Therefore, the district administration would take strict measures against the violators of ban orders, he added.

Police Commissioner S Boopathi through a press release said the commissionerate police had already issued orders concerning the sale of Chinese kite strings under section 144 of the CrPC on January 3, 2022, under which storage, sale, and utilisation of this sting had been declared prohibited. He said in case of violation of this order, appropriate legal action would be taken against the persons concerned. He said the city police had already registered 11 cases against 12 persons selling these banned Chinese manjha in violation of this order and 519 spools of Chinese string have been seized so far.