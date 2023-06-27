Panic among traders, industrialists

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 26

The murder of a grocery store owner this morning has sent chills down the spine of the traders and industrialists who said they were not feeling safe after a series of such incidents.

Previous incidents A month ago, a factory owner was looted at gunpoint at Suchi Pind in Jalandhar.

Sodal Road-based kariyana store owner Sachin Jain (32) was murdered around two years ago.

A cloth merchant from Nakodar was shot dead last year in December.

Ravinder Dhir, a trader, said the government was not doing anything to protect the traders and industrialists. Incidents of loot and murder are on the rise against them. “Anyone can come and kill someone. Is that right? How one can work in such a situation? he questioned.

Another industrialist, Gursharan Singh, said there was an environment of fear among the industrialists. “We recently met the Commissioner of Police in this regard and had discussed several points. If such incidents keep on happening, how can we work in a proper manner,” he said.

The trader forum had then raised the issue of security in the district. Its members had questioned the authorities if an industrialist or a trader was safe even during daytime.

The shopkeepers of the area, under the banner of the Traders’ Forum, had also organised a sit-in near Bhagat Singh Chowk demanding justice for Sachin. They also appealed to the government to provide help to the bereaved family.

