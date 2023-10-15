Panjab University Zonal Youth & Heritage Festival off to flying start

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 14

The four-day Panjab University Zonal Youth & Heritage Festival (Professional Zone-A) was inaugurated with fanfare at DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, here on Saturday.

On the occasion, Vijay Sampla, former chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and former union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, was the chief guest on the occasion. College Principal Dr Vidhi Bhalla formally welcomed all the distinguished guests and encouraged the participants of various colleges to perform well.

Vijay Sampla said such events proved helpful in keeping the young generation connected with the civilization and culture and also developed the feeling of self-confidence and leadership within them.

Expressing his views on this occasion, president Dr Anoop Kumar said youth and heritage festivals had a major role in the all-round development of the students. He appreciated the principal and staff of the college for organizing this festival.

The second session of the programme was inaugurated by Hoshiarpur Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal. She praised the college for well arrangement of the programme. The DC said the college had provided a suitable platform to the students to showcase their talent. Director of Youth Welfare Rohit Kumar Sharma congratulated all the participating teams. Social activist and retired civil surgeon Dr Ajay Bagga congratulated the colleges and the winners of the various competitions.

Students from about 15 colleges participated in various competitions like shabad/bhajan, ghazal, folk songs, group songs, percussion and non-percussion in instrumental music, quiz, creative writing in poetry, story and essay, handwriting writing in Hindi, English and Punjabi languages and demonstrated their skills very well.

In the quiz competition, Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, bagged the first prize followed by BCM College of Education, Ludhiana, which stood second and Govt College of Education, Chandigarh, third.

In the Handwriting (Hindi), Navdeep Kaur of DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, got the first prize, Ishika of BCM College of Education, Ludhiana, second and Gagandeep Kaur of AS College of Education, Khanna, third.

In handwriting (Punjabi), Priyanka of DIPS College of Education, Tanda, got the first prize, Rupinder Kaur of Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, second and Harinder Kaur of AS College of Education, Khanna, third.

In handwriting (English), Kamalpreet Kaur of AS College of Education, Khanna, got the first prize, Sejal of Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, second and Jaspreet Kaur of Sai College of Education, Sardullapur, third.

In classical music, Govt College of Education, Chandigarh, got the first prize, Rayat College of Education, Hoshiarpur, second and DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, third.

In shabad gyan, Dev Samaj College of Education, Chandigarh, got the first prize.

In group bhajan, Govt College of Education, Chandigarh, BCM College of Education, Ludhiana, and DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, got the first, second and third prizes.

In group bhajan (individual), Sugandhi of Govt College of Education (Sector 20), Chandigarh, got the first prize, Gargi Tripathi of BCM College of Education, Hoshiarpur, second and Divanshi of DAV College of Education, Hoshiarpur, third.

