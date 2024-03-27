PAP team bag silver in 4x100m relay

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 26

First relay national open championship was held in Chandigarh from March 23 to March 24. The championship was organised by the Athletics Federation of India. Air Force, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, UP, Delhi, Jindal Steel, Reliance teams participated in the championship.

In 4×100m race, Akashdeep Singh, Jatinder Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Narinder Singh of the PAP team won a silver medal by completing the race in 41.19 seconds. MF Farooqi, ADGP, State Armed Police, congratulated the team and gave blessings to perform well in future too.

