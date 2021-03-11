Ghadar Movement's anniversary: Paranjoy Guha Thakurta discusses contemporary challenges

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 21

The 109th anniversary of the establishment of the Ghadar Movement (1913-2022) was celebrated at the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall here today. While the Ghadar Movement was the foundational struggle which was the catalyst for and precursor to the Indian Freedom Movement, the event today talked about the contemporary scenario, challenges and the role of people’s groups in the country.

Acclaimed journalist and scholar Paranjoy Guha Thakurta was the key speaker on the occasion.

Member of the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Committee (DBYC) Vijay Bambeli hoisted the Ghadar flag on the occasion. Slogans like “Samrajwad Murdabad” (Death to Capitalism!), “Inquilab Zindabad” (Long Live the Revolution!), “Death to fascist powers!”, “Long Live People’s Unity!” were raised on the occasion.

A discussion was held on the contemporary chllaneges before India at the Vishnu Ganesh Pingle Hall of the Desh Bhagat Yadgaar Hall.

Thakurta, who donned a yellow turban on the occasion, said: “While we gather here to talk of the contemporary scenario in the country, Ambani's wealth is getting increased by Rs. 90 crore per hour. On the other hand, under rulers who refer to themselves as Vishwaguru, hunger, malnourishment and poverty was pushing an increasing number of Indians into the jaws of death.”

He added that in a country known for its democracy, a couple of politicians and corporates have managed to increasingly pocket the vast natural resources and income sources of the country. He also said while the BJP had managed to bag major wins in Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections by the use of different means, the vote percentages indicate much of the people have reservations about the party’s policies.

Speaking on the occasion, DBYC member Vijay Bambeli said the country is known not only for its vastly varying geographical terrains but also its varied multi-terrained and multi-regioned communities, cultures, languages, dialects, customs, which changed as frequently as its regions. He said this diversity and variety was not tolerable and acceptable to some. He said to an extent they had succeeded, and Ghadar’s legacy demands the answer to the question as to how did they succeed in a country with such diversity.