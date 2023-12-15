Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: KMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School organised a Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) for the senior secondary classes to discuss the performance of students with their parents. The queries of the parents were satisfactorily answered by the teachers. The parents were apprised about the strengths and weaknesses of their wards and the teachers gave suggestions for improvement so that they can prepare for their examination. The teachers also asked for understanding and co-operation from the parents for the development of their wards. Principal Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi motivated the students to keep working hard to bring laurels in the final exams.

‘Ad Mad’ Competition

Ivy World School organised an ‘Ad Mad Competition’ in the kindergarten wing. The Ad Mad Competition allowed young Ivyians to show off their originality and aptitude while also trying to get kids to start thinking about how to distinguish between a variety of products in the market. The competition’s goals were to give students a platform to showcase their comprehension of the media landscape of commercials and to familiarise them with promotional tactics. To mention a few, the creative advertisements made by students promoted toothpaste, detergent, hand sanitiser, health drinks and mosquito repellent. The students from Ivy colleges contributed numerous unique concepts and showcased an incredible production that merged inventive props and catchy jingles. S Chauhan, Senior Principal, Ivy World School, appreciated and lauded the Ivyians for their creative and innovative ideas.

Guest lecture on office management

The Department of Office Management and Secretarial Practices of PCM SD organised a guest lecture on ‘Data Base Management System’. Dr Lovely Sharma, Assistant Professor in Computer Science, was the speaker of the day. She delivered a discourse on the various uses of data base and opportunities regarding jobs in government sectors as well as private companies. A Database Management System (DBMS) is a software that is designed to manage and organise data in a structured manner. It is a tool for managing and manipulating data, and is used in several industries and applications, such as finance, healthcare, retail and more. Principal Prof Pooja Prashar lauded the efforts made by Seema Tiwari for making the session valuable for students.

GNA varsity, radio channel ink pact

GNA University and a radio channel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The objective behind signing this MoU is to foster collaboration in education, media and entertainment industry. The MoU pertains specifically to students enrolled in the School of Design and Mass Communication. The students will be showcasing their creative skills by 2D, animating a special YouTube series ‘Happy Pinki’ for the radio channel. In this partnership, the channel will offer the students of GNA University a chance to experience the world of commercial radio first hand. Selected students will get an opportunity to be a radio jockey for a day, gaining insights into the exciting world of radio broadcasting. This collaboration signifies a mutual commitment to the development and empowerment of students in the fields of animation and media production.

Table Tennis Tournament

Rishita Mahajan of Apeejay School and also a member of Jalandhar women’s team has won the first position in Punjab State Table Tennis Tournament held in Amritsar from December 2-6. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra lauded the achievements of the young girl.