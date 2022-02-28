Parents demand wards' repatriation

Phagwara, February 27
Three students from Phagwara have been stranded in Ukraine, following the Russian invasion. The father of two of these students, Harjinder Singh Jakhu, who is General Secretary, SAD, and owner of the Jakhu Hospital, Phagwara, said their sons Azamvir Singh Jakhu and Arman Singh Jakhu were studying in Ukraine. They had booked air tickets for India, but could not return after the invasion.
Another girl belonging to Phagwara, 19-year-old Sarabari, is also among the list of Indian students stranded in Ukraine. Paramjit Kaur, mother of Sarbari, said her daughter went to Ukraine for medical studies last year. Students should be repatriated soon, she said. Meanwhile, as per the reports, 21 students from Kapurthala had been stranded in Ukraine. —
