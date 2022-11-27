Parents of 50 autistic kids get guidance in Sheikhen

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 26

A group parent management training was organised by an NGO, Care for Autism, at their centre in Sheikhen village here on Saturday.

Raghu Behl, who leads the NGO, said that parents of 50 kids attended the training session. Police Inspector Arshpreet Kaur interacted with the mothers present at the event and told them how to keep a balance between personal and professional life, especially when their kids demand more attention.

She told the parents to ensure that they keep ID cards of their wards in their pockets whenever they step out of the house. “This is very important from security point of view as any eventuality can take place”, she said as Behl ensured all parents that the pocket ID cards of all kids would be arranged by the NGO shortly.

Raghu Behl said, “The NGO organises an informative session for the parents on the last Saturday of every month at the centre.”