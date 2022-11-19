Pargat Singh’s daughter weds Amarjit Singh Samra’s grandson; top leaders attend event

Jalandhar, November 18
Two political families of Jalandhar entered a wedlock as Harnoor Powar, the daughter of former Congress minister Pargat Singh, got wedded to Janraj Hayre, the grandson of former minister Amarjit Singh Samra, at Haveli Resort near here.
Janraj is Samra’s daughter’s son. The who’s who of the political circles of Punjab, including the Leader of Opposition Partap Bajwa, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema and BJP leader Sunil Jakhar were among those who attended the wedding function.
Both bride and groom were dressed in orange attire for their wedding. The invitees from the groom’s side chose to match their turbans to go with the colour of the couple’s attire.
