‘Parichay boards’ for street vendors

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 18

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner (Phagwara) Nayan Jassal handed over parichay boards to street vendors today, under the Prime Minister SVAnidhi Scheme.

During his interaction with some beneficiaries of the scheme, the MC Commissioner said, “To give succor to street vendors badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the PM SVAnidhi Scheme was launched. They needed help in reviving their business.”

The MC Commissioner said, “More than 1,200 vendors have been registered under the scheme in Phagwara. Most of them were extended loans of Rs 10,000. Now, the civic body has issued parichay boards to these street vendors under the Prime Minister SVAnidhi scheme as a mark of recognition to facilitate a working capital loan up to Rs 10,000, to incentivise regular repayment; and to reward digital transactions.”

Reiterating the commitment of the Phagwara administration to serving the public, the Additional Deputy Commissioner asked bankers to implement the scheme to alleviate the suffering of the underprivileged.