‘Parichay boards’ for street vendors

Phagwara, October 18
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner (Phagwara) Nayan Jassal handed over parichay boards to street vendors today, under the Prime Minister SVAnidhi Scheme.
During his interaction with some beneficiaries of the scheme, the MC Commissioner said, “To give succor to street vendors badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the PM SVAnidhi Scheme was launched. They needed help in reviving their business.”
The MC Commissioner said, “More than 1,200 vendors have been registered under the scheme in Phagwara. Most of them were extended loans of Rs 10,000. Now, the civic body has issued parichay boards to these street vendors under the Prime Minister SVAnidhi scheme as a mark of recognition to facilitate a working capital loan up to Rs 10,000, to incentivise regular repayment; and to reward digital transactions.”
Reiterating the commitment of the Phagwara administration to serving the public, the Additional Deputy Commissioner asked bankers to implement the scheme to alleviate the suffering of the underprivileged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...