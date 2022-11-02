Park at Guru Nanakpura in bad shape; residents rue Jalandhar MC apathy

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, November 1

The public park at Guru Nanakpura near the Chogitti bypass remains in a dilapidated state. The residents have complained that despite repeated requests and complaints regarding the inconvenience they face owing to the burning of garbage in the area and the poor condition of the park, the Municipal Corporation has done nothing to resolve the issue.

A damaged electric pole at Guru Nanakpura park.

“The benches and footpaths in the park have been lying in a poor condition. There are naked electric wires hanging in the area, which poses a serious risk to the residents; but who cares?” rued Kamal Sharma, a resident.

He said he had filed a complaint in this regard with the MC, but to no avail. “It seems the MC has turned a blind eye to the residents’ concerns. In violation of the NGT directions, slum residents burn dry leaves and garbage in the area every day. And yet, no action has been taken. The toxic smoke emanating from the garbage-burning is taking a toll on our health,” he added.

Another resident, Sruchi Mishra, stressed that there was a time when the park was a good spot for the residents to relax in. “However, it has been lying in a dilapidated condition due to poor upkeep,” she said.

“The area residents have repeatedly asked the slum residents not to burn garbage in the area but they do not listen,” she added. The residents also pointed out how the government swings into action each time a farmer is found burning stubble, but they do not act against those burning garbage in the open. sMayor Jagdish Raja has said that he would look into the matter.